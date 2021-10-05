Report: “Dark Horse” Team Named For Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson will most likely have to wait until his legal situation gets sorted out before he takes another snap in the NFL. That doesn’t mean he can’t be traded, though.

The Miami Dolphins have been considered the frontrunner for Watson if he does get shipped out of Houston. However, they’re not the only team being linked to the Pro Bowl quarterback.

Last weekend, CBS Sports insider Jason La Canfora mentioned the New Orleans Saints as a dark-horse suitor for Watson.

“CBS’ Jason La Canfora said he spoke with multiple GMs and they doubt any team would trade for Watson while he’s under investigation but ‘the Dolphins remain his primary suitor and some GMs believe the Saints could emerge as a dark horse’ and Eagles aren’t pursuing Watson,” Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald tweeted.

CBS' Jason La Canfora said he spoke with multiple GMs and they doubt any team would trade for Watson while he's under investigation but "the Dolphins remain his primary suitor and some GMs believe the Saints could emerge as a darkhorse" and Eagles aren't pursuing Watson. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) October 3, 2021

Watson would most likely have a lot of success with Sean Payton calling plays for him. Do the Saints want to trade a ton of assets for a player who’s dealing with disturbing allegations? That’s the question that needs to be answered.

FOX Sports insider Jay Glazer recently revealed the Texans’ stance on a Watson trade. It’s pretty apparent they want to receive a large haul of picks in return for him.

“They weren’t open to trade talks unless somebody was going to give them a ridiculous trade offer, more than six draft picks,” Glazer reported on Fox NFL Sunday. “They’ve already been offered three ones and three threes and wanted more than that. However, I was told in the past week, their stance started to soften a little bit with that.”

NFL fans will have to be patient when it comes to a Watson trade, as there’s currently no timetable as to when a deal may occur.