David Culley Has Blunt Response To Deshaun Watson Question

Deshaun Watson didn’t report to Texans OTAs this week, amidst his rift with the organization and his ongoing legal situation, after 22 women accused the 25-year-old of sexual misconduct. Despite the uncertainty swirling around the NFL quarterback, it doesn’t seem like any update will be coming from Houston’s coaching staff.

Throughout the week at the Texans facility, new head coach David Culley has refused to talk about Watson when asked. On Thursday reporters tried again to break through but were unsuccessful.

According to ESPN’s Sarah Barshop, Culley said that every member on the roster had taken part in zoom meetings at some point during the team’s OTAs this week. At that point, he was asked if that list included Watson.

But, the first-year Texans head coach quickly shut down the conversation.

“I have nothing to say about Deshaun Watson at this point,” Culley said Thursday, per Barshop.

Given the nature of the legal proceedings, it’s unsurprising that Culley has brushed aside the constant questions about Watson. Unfortunately, the 65-year-old just inherited his first head coaching job in the NFL and now has to navigate a complicated situation.

Although Culley has dismissed talk of the team’s franchise quarterback, the Texans have been busy making other moves to sure up the position. Although Houston released Ryan Finley earlier this week, the organization drafted Davis Mills in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft and signed veterans Tyrod Taylor and Jeff Driskel as backup plans.

It’s unclear when the Texans will find out if Deshaun Watson will suit up for them this year. At this point, that scenario looks doubtful.

However, if Watson doesn’t play or finagles his way out of Houston, the Texans appear to have a plan in place.