David Culley Reacts To Getting Fired By The Texans

On Thursday afternoon, the Houston Texans finally made a decision on the future of head coach David Culley.

After just one season with the team, Culley was fired as the Texans head coach just a few hours ago. He led arguably the worst roster in the NFL to a four-win season – the same total the team matched the previous year with Deshaun Watson as its starting quarterback.

After taking a few hours to process the news, Culley finally reacted to being fired by the organization. He made it clear he knows the league is a business, but is disappointed by the decision.

“I’m just disappointed, but this is the business,” he told Fox reporter Mark Berman. “Hey, I’ve been in it for a while. So I understand this is part of the business.”

Culley went on to say that his contract with the organization is guaranteed through the 2025 season. That means he’ll be earning over $20 million to be the head coach of the Texans for just one season.

While that’s not exactly what he hoped when he took the job, $20 million is still a solid consolation prize.

Where will Culley land next?