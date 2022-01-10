On Black Monday, no news is almost always good news. Such is the case for Houston Texans head coach David Culley.

Four NFL head coaches have gotten the axe since Sunday, leaving the Bears, Broncos, Dolphins and Vikings without a head coach. Will the Texans soon join them? It’s doesn’t appear so.

Culley met with reporters on Monday to discuss the season. And, as you’d expect, he was asked about his future.

Culley revealed that he doesn’t have a meeting scheduled with Texans’ management yet. That typically means a coach is safe, at least for now.

“As far as I know, I’m the head coach of the #Texans right now and I’m moving forward with that,” Culley said.

Plenty of Texans fans would like to see David Culley given one more year. He was dealt a bad hand this season but made the most of it and won more games than expected.

The reality is the Texans have years to go until they can become a playoff contender again. That is, unless Deshaun Watson changes his mind.

This is where things could get interesting for the Texans. Watson reportedly wanted to be traded to Miami because he wanted Brian Flores to be his head coach. Well, Flores is now available after the Dolphins fired him on Monday.

If Flores is what it takes to get Watson to play, firing Culley would probably be the right move. For now, though, it appears he’ll get another shot in 2022.