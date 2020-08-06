The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

David Johnson Shares His Reaction To Getting Traded For DeAndre Hopkins

David Johnson running with the football.KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 11: David Johnson #31 of the Arizona Cardinals carries the ball on a rush during the second half of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on November 11, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

Texans RB David Johnson is facing plenty of pressure to produce right away for Houston this season.

Johnson was traded to the Texans this off-season in exchange for superstar WR DeAndre Hopkins. The trade sent shock-waves throughout the NFL. It may have been Bill O’Brien’s worst move of his coaching career – and quite honestly, one of the worst trades of all-time.

Johnson’s play has rapidly declined these past few years. But Texans fans are still expecting big things from the former Cardinals running back.

Johnson is embracing the pressure as he begins this new chapter of his career with the Texans. He believes the added pressure will only elevate his play this upcoming season.

“I like the pressure. It makes me want to compete more,” Johnson told Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

Johnson has to put up massive numbers to try and replicate Hopkins’ production for the Texans these past few years. Hopkins had 104 receptions for 1,165 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games last season. Johnson’s had just one 1,000-yard season in his five-year NFL career.

The Texans are optimistic Johnson will be able to return to his peak form. But the RB’s latest production doesn’t inspire much confidence. Johnson ran for 345 yards and two touchdowns on 94 carries in 13 games last season.

If the Houston RB can go for 1,000 yards this year, that’ll help ease the pain of losing Hopkins in a bone-headed trade.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.