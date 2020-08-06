Texans RB David Johnson is facing plenty of pressure to produce right away for Houston this season.

Johnson was traded to the Texans this off-season in exchange for superstar WR DeAndre Hopkins. The trade sent shock-waves throughout the NFL. It may have been Bill O’Brien’s worst move of his coaching career – and quite honestly, one of the worst trades of all-time.

Johnson’s play has rapidly declined these past few years. But Texans fans are still expecting big things from the former Cardinals running back.

Johnson is embracing the pressure as he begins this new chapter of his career with the Texans. He believes the added pressure will only elevate his play this upcoming season.

“I like the pressure. It makes me want to compete more,” Johnson told Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

Johnson has to put up massive numbers to try and replicate Hopkins’ production for the Texans these past few years. Hopkins had 104 receptions for 1,165 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games last season. Johnson’s had just one 1,000-yard season in his five-year NFL career.

The Texans are optimistic Johnson will be able to return to his peak form. But the RB’s latest production doesn’t inspire much confidence. Johnson ran for 345 yards and two touchdowns on 94 carries in 13 games last season.

If the Houston RB can go for 1,000 yards this year, that’ll help ease the pain of losing Hopkins in a bone-headed trade.