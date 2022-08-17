Davis Mills Ready To 'Shock' World: NFL Fans React

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 19: Davis Mills #10 of the Houston Texans plays against the the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland won the game 21-31. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

There aren't many people out there that expect the Houston Texans to make noise this upcoming season. That being said, second-year quarterback Davis Mills is ready to prove those doubters wrong.

During an interview with Peter King of NBC Sports, Mills expressed a lot of confidence in this year's team.

"We're ready to go out and shock the world," Mills told King.

Mills, a former third-round pick out of Stanford, had 2,664 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season. If he can elevate his game this fall, the Texans might surprise some people.

Of course, most Houston fans are supportive of Mills and the rest of the squad.

Some, however, would like the Texans to be in the mix for the No. 1 pick in next year's draft.

Mills completed all three of his pass attempts in Houston's preseason opener against the New Orleans Saints. It's unclear how much he'll play on Thursday night against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Texans will need a sharp performance from Mills in their season opener on Sept. 11 if they want to take down the Indianapolis Colts.