DeAndre Hopkins Shares His Reaction To Bill O’Brien’s Firing

DeAndre Hopkins catches a pass.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 25: Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals runs with the football after a reception during a NFL team training camp at State Farm Stadium on August 25, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

DeAndre Hopkins and Bill O’Brien didn’t always get along during their time together in Houston. Still, that doesn’t mean the former Texans wideout was happy to see his old coach fired.

O’Brien traded Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals this offseason amid rumors the two were on the outs. Hopkins later claimed he had “no relationship” with his former coach.

However, in the aftermath of O’Brien’s firing on Monday, Hopkins said he doesn’t “wish bad on no man.” Today, he reiterated that message.

“Of course I saw it, it was all over the internet, a lot of memes and stuff with me in it and my name, but I wish bad on no one,” Hopkins said about O’Brien. “…Hopefully he can have success somewhere else.”

While Hopkins says he didn’t jump for joy after hearing about O’Brien being sacked, it is safe to wonder if J.J. Watt did.

The Texans’ star defensive end reportedly had a practice field fight with O’Brien recently, which accelerated the coach’s undoing.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.