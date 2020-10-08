DeAndre Hopkins Deletes Message For Houston Texans Owner

Houston Texans chairman Cal McNair has addressed Bill O’Brien’s firing and his controversial decision to trade DeAndre Hopkins.

McNair appeared on Sports Radio 610 on Wednesday and shared some details on the Hopkins situation. Bill O’Brien traded the All-Pro wide receiver to Arizona for David Johnson and draft compensation.

The Texans’ owner said the decision to trade Hopkins was mostly financially based.

“We would’ve loved to have Hopkins on our team, but when you have a franchise left tackle, which we re-did his contract, which by the way, he’s playing at a top-five level right now,” McNair said . “The franchise left tackle is a huge piece of the puzzle. We have a franchise quarterback, which is what we’ve been looking for, for years, and what every team is looking for and trying to get. And we have them. And we have a very firm belief that Deshaun is our guy. So we had those two major contracts. As you look across the league, we are paying more than anyone, and it’s not really very close on our roster.

“So when Hopkins wanted to re-do his contract, it just wasn’t something we could do. We did trade him. We moved him. We moved him to a team that had the salary cap room to extend. We moved him to a team that I know the owners. It’s a great ownership. We moved him to a team that has an exciting and fun offense. I think we did a good job placing him in a good place. He’s a talent, talented guy. We would love to have him, but it wasn’t going to fit financially with all the constraints that we have in operating under the salary cap. It just wasn’t possible to do at this time.”

Here's the full Cal McNair quote and his explanation of the DeAndre Hopkins trade. #Texans #Cardinals pic.twitter.com/bpIJIuxW1Y — SportsRadio 610 (@SportsRadio610) October 7, 2020

Hopkins doesn’t seem to agree with that sentiment. He tweeted and later deleted a response to McNair.

“Since I’am my own agent I guess I can speak on my clients departure. Kyle you never responded to my client when he thanked you after his departure. My client never asked for a new deal he asked for a bandaid deal which means a little raise. My client is very happy in AZ btw!” he tweeted.

The deleted Hopkins tweet pic.twitter.com/W2rOhW3yjb — Cody Stoots (@Cody_Stoots) October 7, 2020

Hopkins, a four-time All-Pro, signed a two-year, $54.5 million extension with the Cardinals in December. He appears to be enjoying his time in Arizona so far.