On Thursday night, the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs started the 2020 season off with a dominant performance en route to their first win.

Unfortunately, that means one team had to be dominated. That role was served by the Houston Texans, who started the game strong, but faded over the final three quarters.

Houston opened the game with the season’s first touchdown – an excellent run from former Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson. After that, it was all downhill for the Texans en route to a 34-20 loss.

Following the game, former Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins had a short message for the team. “Grateful,” he said on social media.

Grateful. — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) September 11, 2020

Given the context clues, fans assumed he was talking about the Texans’ embarrassing loss on Thursday night.

Before the 2020 season kicked off, Houston trade Hopkins to the Cardinals in exchange for Johnson and a second-round pick. Although David Johnson established himself as a strong presence in the Texans offense on Thursday night, the loss of Hopkins was notable.

Star quarterback Deshaun Watson struggled to find success without his favorite target on the field. Add in the fact he was running for his life behind a porous offensive line and it was an ugly performance from the Texans’ offense.

Hopkins doesn’t seem to mind, though, now that he’s in Arizona with the Cardinals high-flying offense.