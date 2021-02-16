Look: DeAndre Hopkins Has A Message For J.J. Watt

We all know just how lethal DeAndre Hopkins is at wide receiver, but can he recruit at an elite level too? It certainly appears like we’re about to find out.

Last week, J.J. Watt was released by the Houston Texans. Though he’s not ready to announce his next move just yet, there are a handful of players around the league actively recruiting the veteran defensive end to their team.

The Arizona Cardinals haven’t been mentioned as a potential landing spot for Watt at this time, but Hopkins is doing the best he can to bring the future Hall of Famer to the desert.

Hopkins posted a photo of him embracing Watt with the caption: “Let’s finish what we started.”

Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons seems to be a fan of this hypothetical signing, replying to Hopkins’ post with a pair of eye emojis.

Watt is currently being linked to AFC teams, such as the Bills, Browns, Chiefs and Steelers. He would be a solid fit for the Cardinals, though.

Immediately after Chandler Jones went down last season, it was apparent that Arizona didn’t have enough firepower on its defensive line. Bringing in a proven veteran like Watt would solve that issue.

Only time will tell if the Cardinals are a legitimate threat in the Watt sweepstakes, but it’s very evident that Hopkins wants to join forces with his former teammate.