DeAndre Hopkins Has A Message For The Houston Texans

Prior to the 2020 season, the Houston Texans shocked the NFL world with the blockbuster trade of superstar wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals.

Last week, the Cardinals posted a tweet highlighting Hopkins’ outstanding first season with their franchise. In his eighth NFL year, the talented wideout logged 115 catches, 1,407 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Behind these incredible stats, Hopkins became the youngest player in NFL history to notch 10,000 career receiving yards.

The Texans’ controversial Hopkins trade included yielded running back David Johnson, a 2020 second-round pick and a 2021 fourth-round pick.

On Friday afternoon, the disrespected receiver made sure to remind the Texans of their questionable decision.

“An they said I’m only worth a 2nd rounder,” Hopkins wrote, followed with some laughing emojis.

An they said I’m only worth a 2nd rounder 😂😂😂 https://t.co/vXN2wqXrV8 — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) February 26, 2021

Through seven years with Houston, DeAndre Hopkins collected some pretty astonishing stats. With 8,602 yards and 54 touchdowns in his Texans career, the former Clemson wideout was the clear go-to guy for superstar QB Deshaun Watson. His overwhelming success made this move all the more shocking.

Then head coach/general manager Bill O’Brien (who had just added his GM responsibilities) received heavy criticism for the trade. With an 0-4 start to the team’s first year without Hopkins, O’Brien was quickly fired from both his coaching and managerial positions. Houston finished the season with a 4-12 record.

The Cardinals on the other hand went 8-8. The addition of Hopkins was huge for Arizona’s offensive success. With his 1,407 receiving yards, the superstar wideout more than doubled the next highest receiver on the team (Christian Kirk: 621 yards). Hopkins already has a signature play in a Cardinals uniform, ripping down a game-winning Hail Mary touchdown pass over three defenders in a game against Buffalo.

Unlike the Texans, Arizona wasted no time in extending Hopkins’ contract. With a $54.5 million deal through 2024, the top-tier receiver should have a home for the next stretch of his career.

