DeAndre Hopkins Reacts To Deshaun Watson’s Big Season

The Houston Texans wasted a season of brilliance from Deshaun Watson in 2020. Even Texans star defensive end JJ Watt thinks so.

Watson led the NFL in passing yards (4,823) and threw 33 touchdowns against seven interceptions. He did all of this despite the fact Houston traded his DeAndre Hopkins, the team’s best wide receiver, last offseason.

Hopkins, who spent 2020 with the Arizona Cardinals, shouted out his former quarterback on Twitter today, giving Watson his due for leading the league in yards through the air.

Having just finished his fourth season, Watson seems to be entering his prime. That’s great news for the Texans, who have limited cap space and draft capital but do have their franchise quarterback locked in for the next five seasons.

Watson’s presence is the No. 1 attraction for head coaching candidates who are interested in the Texans. Houston doesn’t have a loaded roster to offer and is short on money and draft picks like we said.

Without Watson, the franchise would be in extremely dire straits, but having one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL helps the Texans’ future outlook immensely.