DeAndre Hopkins’ Response To Patrick Mahomes Is Going Viral

Praise and accolades continue to be poured onto DeAndre Hopkins after his epic, game-winning catch against the Bills yesterdays. Among those offering praise was Patrick Mahomes, whose kind words prompted a response from Hopkins.

Mahomes and the Chiefs were off this week, and the 2018 NFL MVP apparently saw Hopkins’ play along with the rest of us. Taking to Twitter, Mahomes told everyone “Hopkins is a monster man!!!”

This morning, Hopkins saw Mahomes’ message and offered his thanks to the Super Bowl champion. He pointed out that Mahomes is a monster too, citing their playoff matchup last year when Hopkins was with the Houston Texans.

“Same to you bro!” Hopkins wrote. “Thought I had a ring last year till u hit GOD mode.”

The game DeAndre Hopkins is referring to is the 2019 AFC Divisional Round, where the Texans stormed out to a 24-0 lead over the Chiefs. Hopkins had nine receptions for 118 yards in the game.

But Patrick Mahomes got hot quickly. He wound up throwing for 321 yards and five TDs in what was ultimately a 51-31 Chiefs win. Kansas City would go on to win the Super Bowl.

That playoff game would be Hopkins’ last with the Texans, though. He was controversially traded to the Cardinals in the offseason, but has thrived in his new home.

With the way the Cardinals are playing with Hopkins as the go-to guy, perhaps Hopkins won’t be on the losing end of his next game against the Chiefs.