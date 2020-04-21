DeAndre Hopkins Reveals Why He Asked Texans For New Contract

No move shocked people more this offseason than Houston shipping DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona. It’s rare for an All-Pro wideout in his prime to get traded without landing a first-round pick in return, yet that’s what happened.

The Texans did land David Johnson and a second-round pick, but losing an elite player like Hopkins could sting for years to come. However, it turns out Hopkins was more than ready to move on from Houston.

In an interview with Greg Bishop of Sports Illustrated, Hopkins discussed his trade from the Texans to the Cardinals. He also revealed why he asked for a new contract from Bill O’Brien.

Hopkins demanded a new deal because he knew it would result in a trade. The team didn’t have a rich history of extending its players and his relationship with O’Brien was so poor that a trade would be imminent.

From Sports Illustrated:

After the second call, the trade at least made some sense to Irvin. It wasn’t just about contract, although it factored in and, by asking to redo it, Hopkins knew he could leverage his way out of town. “I knew it had to be something. Honestly, Coach O’Brien should want this out, to say, This is why I made that decision. I’m not that crazy.” Irvin says with a laugh. “He should be thanking me!”

It’s a smart move by Hopkins, especially if his motive was to get shipped out of town.

Hopkins can now have a fresh start with the Cardinals. Although the franchise is rebuilding, it has a potential-packed quarterback in Kyler Murray.

Who do you think will win this breakup: Houston or Hopkins?