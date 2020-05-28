DeAndre Hopkins Says It’s Clear Who NFL’s Best WR Is

The debate about who is the best wide receiver in the NFL is a fun one. Arizona Cardinals star DeAndre Hopkins’ name has to be in the mix.

“Nuk” has broken the 1,000-yard mark in five of his seven pro seasons, all with the Houston Texans. The Texans traded him to Arizona this offseason in a deal that could best be described as questionable.

Hopkins, who owns 54 receiving touchdowns since entering the league in 2013, appeared on ESPN’s “Jalen and Jacoby” this afternoon, where he was asked for his assessment on who is the best wideout in the NFL.

Naturally, Hopkins said himself. In the process, he had a message for top-tier wideouts Michael Thomas and Julio Jones.

“[Michael Thomas] know if I had Drew Brees my whole career what these numbers would be,” Hopkins said. “Julio Jones know if I had Matt Ryan my whole career…he know what those numbers would be.”

Now, Hopkins has had Deshaun Watson, one of the NFL’s best young QBs, throwing to him the last three seasons. With Watson, Hopkins has put up the best numbers of his career.

Before that, however, the quarterback position in Houston was a revolving door. No doubt this had an adverse effect on Hopkins’ production his first four years in the league.

Of course, that doesn’t mean Michael Thomas isn’t going to respond to Nuk at some point. We wouldn’t be surprised to see him tweeting about these comments by the end of the day.