DeAndre Hopkins Sends Cryptic Tweet After Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors

It’s been widely reported that the Houston Texans’ decision to trade all-world WR DeAndre Hopkins last season did not sit well with QB Deshaun Watson.

Hopkins has been all over the Texans ever since they made that trade. He’s frequently ridiculed them for making the move, especially after his new team, the Arizona Cardinals, enjoyed their best season since 2017.

In the wake of the latest trade rumors surrounding Deshaun Watson, Hopkins appears to be jabbing at the Texans again.

Taking to Twitter, Hopkins posted a rather cryptic message that may be directed at his former team. Hopkins posted a gif of dominoes falling, and wrote out an ellipses above it.

Hopkins’ post already has over 10,000 likes and over 1,000 retweets. But people seem to be struggling to figure out exactly what he means.

Some people think that DeAndre Hopkins is suggesting he was the first domino to fall in the Texans’ collapse as a franchise. Given everything that happened after he was traded, that’s a pretty easy conclusion to reach.

Others are having more fun with it. Some think it’s a sign Watson might have decided where he wants to be traded.

Even more are joking all together, trying to somehow link it to the recent stock market frenzy.

Whatever Hopkins’ motives for posting that, he’s fueling the fire for one of the biggest trade rumors in years.

It’s going to be a fun offseason.