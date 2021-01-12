DeAndre Hopkins Has Telling Response To Andre Johnson

Former Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson caught the attention of NFL fans everywhere with a simple tweet on Tuesday.

The now retired Texans star issued a direct message to current franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson on Twitter. Over the last week, reports have surfaced that 25-year-old star may want out of Houston due to disputes with the organization’s front office. Apparently, the Texans ownership promised Watson that he would have a major say in their recent general manager search, but neglected him when the time came. The disgruntled quarterback express his disappointment and reports emerged that he may try to force his way out of Houston.

Amidst the Watson controversy, Johnson went after the Texans leadership on Twitter for “wasting player’s careers.” He encouraged Watson to push back and get what he deserves.

“If I’m Deshaun Watson, I will stand my ground. The Texans organization is known for wasting players careers. Since Jack Easterby has walk into the building nothing good has happened in/for the organization and for some reason someone can’t seem to see what’s going on. Pathetic!!!” Johnson tweeted on Tuesday afternoon.

Quite a scathing message, especially when coming from one of the best competitors to ever play for Houston. Johnson’s tweet also sparked a response from another former Texans great: DeAndre Hopkins.

“When Dre speak, listen,” Hopkins tweeted in response to Johnson’s earlier message.

When Dre speak listen. https://t.co/hMdP2rsUJr — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) January 12, 2021

It seems like Hopkins would support Watson as well. With two of the game’s biggest voices going after the Texans front office, things can’t be good and well in Houston.

Hopkins left the Texans under questionable circumstances before the 2020 season. Houston traded the three-time First-Team All-Pro to the Cardinals for running back David Johnson and two draft picks, shocking the league. Hopkins subsequently responded by putting up gaudy numbers in Arizona, catching 115 passes for 1,407 yards and six scores in 2020.

It’s possible that Watson might walk out the door this offseason, unless the Texans do something quickly. Even then, Houston may find already itself in a bind, with no way out.