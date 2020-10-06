Deandre Hopkins’ Tweet About Bill O’Brien Is Going Viral

The Houston Texans officially fired head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien on Monday afternoon following the team’s 0-4 start to the year.

While O’Brien was surprised by the decision, the head coach said he understood it.

“I respected the decision,” O’Brien said in a video conference call on Monday evening. “Look, I know in this business when we lost to Minnesota, a game that we had a chance to win. Give Minnesota credit. They did a great job. But I knew that something like this could happen. That’s the business.”

O’Brien was criticized for both his coaching ability and his roster decisions. Most notably, O’Brien was crushed for trading All-Pro wide receiver Deandre Hopkins to Arizona.

“Every decision we made was always in the best interest of the team,” O’Brien said on Monday. “We had long conversations. We put a lot of research into them. There were things that happened within the walls of the organization that outside public really will never know. That’s just the way it is, and I totally understand that. We had a lot of great conversations that went into these decisions, a lot of research. We had a lot of people who helped us along the way. We made what we believed were the best decisions for the team. That’s what we always did.”

Hopkins, who is off to a nice start in Arizona, tweeted about O’Brien’s firing on Monday night. He had a classy response to it.

Wish bad on no man. — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) October 6, 2020

Hopkins, 28, was traded from Houston to Arizona this offseason. He has 39 catches for 397 yards and one touchdown with the Cardinals.

Houston, 0-4, is set to take on Jacksonville this weekend.