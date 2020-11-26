The Spun

DeAndre Hopkins Has A Message For The Texans On Thanksgiving

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on Sunday night. He began his career as a Houston Texans star before the controversial trade to Arizona.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 08: DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on during warmups before the game against the Miami Dolphins at State Farm Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Few trades have been as controversial as the Houston Texans’ decision to send all-world wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for running back David Johnson and a second-round draft pick.

On Thanksgiving, Hopkins decided to remind his former team what they’re missing, while they face the Detroit Lions on national television. On Twitter, he offered his Thanksgiving thanks to the Cardinals for “believing in him enough” to trade for him.

I’m thankful for the @AZCardinals believing in me enough to trade me for a 2nd rounder,” Hopkins said. His dig at the Texans did not go unnoticed.

“They will make a 30 for 30 on this trade one day,” one fan wrote. “Worst trade EVER! (By the Texans)”

It’s no secret that DeAndre Hopkins is having a ball as a member of the Arizona Cardinals. He’s leading the league in receiving yards while enjoying some of the best numbers of his career. 72 catches for 912 yards and four touchdowns isn’t bad for the first 10 games.

His Hail Mary game-winning touchdown grab against Buffalo might go down as the best regular season play of the year.

Above all: He’s on pace to return to the playoffs, unlike the team he’s left behind. The Houston Texans have since fired head coach and GM Bill O’Brien, who orchestrated the trade in the first place.

Hopkins and the Cardinals made off like bandits in their trade with this trade. They have a lot to be thankful for today.

[DeAndre Hopkins]


