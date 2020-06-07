NFL Analyst Says DeAndre Hopkins Trade Will Help Deshaun Watson ‘Flourish’

The Texans’ head-scratching DeAndre Hopkins trade this off-season will do nothing but hurt Houston’s offense next season, right? Not according to NFL analyst Bucky Brooks. In fact, he believes Deshaun Watson will become a “better player” because of it.

Texans’ head coach Bill O’Brien has to be one of the more scrutinized coaches in recent NFL history. O’Brien is infamous for his horrible deals and bizarre decision making. The decision to send Hopkins to the Cardinals for a relatively small return is among the most questionable of his career so far.

There’s no doubt Watson’s upset about the deal considering Hopkins’ offensive impact. Houston’s offense seems bound to take a step backwards this upcoming season. But Brooks believes the young Texans’ quarterback will “flourish” without Hopkins. Yes, you read that right.

The former player and now NFL analyst thinks a Hopkins-less offense will force Watson to “use all of the pitches in his repertoire.” By doing so, Watson has the potential to become a better player in 2020.

It’d be shocking if Watson’s numbers improve this season. But if he can learn to utilize all of his weapons in the passing game, Brooks’ prediction could come true.

“Removing DeAndre Hopkins out of the lineup will allow Deshaun Watson to be a better player and flourish,” Brooks said on Fox Sports Radio. “He is a star ready to really pop. Watson will now be forced to use all of the pitches in his repertoire.”

Can Watson emerge as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL this season? Without Hopkins, it seems unlikely. But then again, Watson’s used to playing against all odds.