Deshaun Watson’s 2020 Pro Bowl Comment Shows How Much Has Changed

Plenty has changed around the sports world over the last 365 days. Professional and collegiate leagues have adjusted to play during a worldwide pandemic, athletes and organizations have grappled with racial inequality, and players are having conversations never before seen in sports.

On a slightly lighter note, since this exact weekend last year, the relationship between Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans has completely deteriorated.

In what’s become the lead saga of the NFL offseason, the 25-year-old franchise quarterback has requested a trade to leave the team that drafted him in 2017. Despite recently signing a sizable extension with the Texans, Watson continues to feel disrespected and let down by the front office and now wants to search for greener pastures.

But, during this weekend last year, the former No. 12 overall pick wasn’t planning his getaway.

A video resurfaced, courtesy of CBS Sports, that revealed a conversation between Watson and 2012 No. 8 overall pick Ryan Tannehill during last season’s Pro Bowl. In the clip, the Texans quarterback can be heard explaining why it might be better to fall in the draft, rather than be selected in the top-5.

“Sometimes, especially as a QB it’s good to fall back [in the draft] into a great organization, a great team,” Watson said via the NFL and CBS Sports.

In 2017, Watson did fall in the draft and Houston got a steal at No. 12. At the time, the Texans needed a few more pieces to compete, but quickly scooped those up giving their young quarterback a year to develop.

By the time Watson was ready to grab the reins in 2018, Houston was already prepared to make the postseason. They did so in each of the next two years and looked to be competitors for years to come with their franchise quarterback under center.

But, this past season, the Texans ended their year 4-12 and went into peril this offseason. With Watson requesting a trade, Houston either be forced to hold onto a disgruntled star or start a re-build. After last season’s playoff run, no one would’ve predicted for the Texans to be in such a bind.

Then again, if this last year taught us something, it’s that anything can happen over the course of 365 days.