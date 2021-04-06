The NFL Has Issued A Statement On Deshaun Watson

Today has been an eventful one in the ongoing Deshaun Watson situation. Earlier, the first Watson accuser revealed herself, putting a face and name behind one of the many accusations against the Houston Texans star.

“I was afraid. I’m not afraid anymore,” massage therapist Ashley Solis said during a press conference with attorney Tony Buzbee. “Deshaun Watson assaulted and harassed me.”

There are now 22 total allegations against Watson. On Monday, the Texans released a statement to season ticket holders, outlining the situation and restating the franchise’s commitment to battling sexual assault and abuse. Now, the NFL has commented on the latest updates in the Watson cases.

“The allegations are deeply disturbing and we take these issues very seriously,” NFL VP of communications Brian McCarthy told ProFootballTalk. “Immediately following news of the first allegations last month, and as has been reported, we initiated an investigation under the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy. We are continuing to closely monitor all developments in the matter.” NFL: We are monitoring "deeply disturbing" allegations against Deshaun Watson. https://t.co/5vdSXUnfie — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 6, 2021 Watson’s offseason began with a trade demand that, if the team had followed through on it, would have netted a massive return. Now, his status is very much in limbo, as accusations against him continue to mount. ProFootballTalk reports that the league has been in contact with attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing the women that have accused Watson of various sexual misconduct and, in some cases, assault. On Friday, the Houston Police Department announced that it received its first official complaint against Deshaun Watson, and will be investigating the matter. [ProFootballTalk]