Deshaun Watson’s Agent Reacts To This Week’s Allegations

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has been accused of inappropriate conduct and sexual assault by numerous women in recent days. As of this afternoon, seven civil lawsuits have been filed against the NFL star, four of which are new as of today.

In total, Houston-area attorney Tony Buzbee has nine women who have sued or intend to sue Watson. He has been in contact with local law enforcement, as well as the NFL, which has opened an investigation into Watson.

Earlier in the week, Watson issued a firm denial that anything untoward took place, saying that he “never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect.” He claims that before it became public, Buzbee reached out to him with a “baseless six-figure settlement demand” which Watson says he rejected.

Now, Watson’s agent, the outspoken David Mulugheta, is getting behind his client. He says that victims of sexual assault “should be heard” and “offenders prosecuted,” while also saying the same of those who “fabricate stories in pursuit of financial gain.”

Sexual assault is real. Victims should be heard, offenders prosecuted. Individuals fabricate stories in pursuit of financial gain often. Their victims should be heard, and those offenders also prosecuted. I simply hope we keep this same energy with the truth. — David Mulugheta (@DavidMulugheta) March 19, 2021

The Houston Texans, who have been in a standoff with Deshaun Watson this offseason over a trade demand, confirmed the NFL’s investigation on Thursday.

“The NFL informed us today that they will conduct an investigation into the allegations made in the civil lawsuits filed against Deshaun Watson. We will stay in close contact with the league as they do. “We continue to take this and all matters involving anyone within the Houston Texans organization seriously. We do not anticipate making any additional statements until the NFL’s investigation concludes.”

We’ll continue to update on this situation as it develops.

[David Mulugheta]