Deshaun Watson Announces His Status For Week 17 Game

Deshaun Watson took a nasty hit toward the end of today’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. With the Houston Texans already eliminated from postseason contention, no one would blame Watson for sitting out in Week 17.

However, the former Clemson Tigers quarterback will be on the field with his teammates.

Watson announced following Sunday’s loss to Cincinnati that he will be playing against the Titans next weekend.

The Texans quarterback announced his decision while speaking to reporters.

QB Deshaun Watson said he “will” play next week against the Titans. — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) December 27, 2020

It’s been a frustrating season for Watson and the Texans, who entered the 2020 season with high playoff hopes.

Houston was coming off of a playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Texans were viewed as a contender coming into the 2020 season, but got off to a bad start and never recovered. Houston fired head coach/general manager Bill O’Brien early in the year.

The Texans fell to 4-11 on the season with Sunday’s loss to Cincinnati.

Houston will look to finish the season with a win against Tennessee next weekend. The Texans and the Titans are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. in Week 17. The game is scheduled to air on CBS.