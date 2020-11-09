Deshaun Watson Had Blunt Message For Texans After Today’s Win

The Houston Texans already traded one of Deshaun Watson’s favorite targets in DeAndre Hopkins. Former head coach/general manager Bill O’Brien traded the All-Pro wide receiver to Arizona last offseason.

Houston nearly traded another one of Watson’s top targets this week. Texans wide receiver Will Fuller was rumored to be on the trading block. The Packers were heavily linked to Fuller, though Houston decided to hang on to Fuller.

Watson is very glad that they did.

The Texans beat the Jaguars, 27-25, on Sunday afternoon. Watson and Fuller combined for a 77-yard score during the game. Following the contest, Watson had a blunt message for the Texans.

“It would have been hell if they would have did that, for sure,” Watson said per Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com. “Honestly. I’m glad to continue to play with Will. We’ve been making a lot of big, big plays since I came into this league, [and we’re] going to continue to do that as we continue to go the rest of this year and hopefully the rest of our careers.”

It certainly sounds like Fuller should be a player you hold onto, Houston.

The Texans aren’t contending for anything this season, but if they’re going to in the future, it will be because of Watson. You should try to keep him happy.