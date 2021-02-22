Look: Deshaun Watson Reacts To Cam Newton’s Statement

Despite a rough 2020 season, Cam Newton has made it clear that he isn’t considering retiring from the National Football League.

Newton appeared on Brandon Marshall’s “I Am Athlete” podcast and sent a clear message about his standing within the NFL.

“Hell no! I can’t go out like that. I hear all of that talk. My pride won’t allow me to do it,” Newton said, per Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald. “There aren’t 32 guys better than me.”

Newton had a tough 2020 season – his first, and perhaps only, year in New England – but he wants a chance to bounce back in 2021. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick will officially become a free agent when the new league year starts in mid-March.

Another quarterback making headlines this offseason is Deshaun Watson, who has reportedly requested a trade out of Houston.

Watson responded to Newton’s statement about his standing within the NFL quarterback market, seemingly agreeing with him.

Watson, meanwhile, could potentially be the next franchise quarterback in Carolina.

The Panthers are among the teams expected to pursue the Houston Texans quarterback. NBC Sports insider Peter King outlined a potential Panthers-Texans trade earlier today.