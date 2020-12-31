Deshaun Watson Comments On J.J. Watt’s Future With Texans

J.J. Watt’s future remains a mystery, but Deshaun Watson is hopeful he’ll remain in Houston for the long-term.

There’s plenty of speculation Watt could be playing his final game in a Texans uniform this coming weekend. He’s made it clear he’s not confident in Houston’s future. A blockbuster trade could be coming this off-season.

There’s one bright spot that could persuade Watt to stay put, though. Watson is a superstar in the making, and the future is bright as long as he sticks with the Texans.

The Houston quarterback is hopeful Watt stays put. In fact, Watson made it clear this week he wants to be the quarterback to help the superstar defensive end win a Super Bowl.

Deshaun Watson on J.J. Watt's future: 'J.J. is a big part of my career. I know he still has time to play. Hopefully, he is still here in this organization because I want to be the one to give him that Super Bowl and be that quarterback that gave him that first one' — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 31, 2020

Many have tried, and many have failed. Right now, the Texans and the Super Bowl are about as far apart as it gets.

Thankfully, Houston doesn’t have to deal with Bill O’Brien’s antics anymore. But the Texans are still in search of their next head coach, and there aren’t too many options at the moment.

Deshaun Watson certainly appears to be committed to the process – and he’d like J.J. Watt to be apart of it. Watt’s patience with the organization may have run out by now, though.

Unless the situation evolves for the Texans’ better, Watt could be playing his final game with Houston this weekend as the NFL’s regular season draws to a close.