Dabo Swinney Sent Congratulatory Message To Deshaun Watson Following Contract Extension

Deshaun Watson was the man of the hour during his zoom press conference Saturday evening after signing a new contract extension with the Texans. The zoom call was joined by none other than his former college coach, Dabo Swinney.

Watson, the former Clemson and now Texans quarterback, agreed to a new four-year, $156-million extension on Saturday morning. The Houston quarterback participated in a Saturday evening news conference, via zoom call, to share his thoughts and answer questions regarding the extension.

Swinney, Watson’s college coach, crashed the zoom call on Saturday evening to congratulate his former quarterback.

“You are the epitome of everything that’s good and right in this world,” Swinney told Watson Saturday evening. “I’m just so thankful to be apart of your life. . . . Continue to be that legendary quarterback that you are, as well.”

Take a look at the rest of Swinney’s message for Watson in the video below.

Perhaps the best part of Dabo Swinney’s congratulatory message for Deshaun Watson was the joke he shared regarding Watson’s new contract and the massive amounts of money he’s going to make over the next few years.

Swinney, like most college coaches, took a pay cut this year in the midst of financial struggles for universities across the nation. The Clemson coach joked he might need to take out a small loan from Watson after his new contract extension.

Swinney wasn’t the only notable person to join-in on Watson’s Saturday evening press conference. Houston Astros’ star pitcher Justin Verlander also participated.

Watson and the Texans begin their 2020 season next Thursday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

