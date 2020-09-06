The Spun

Jalen Ramsey, Shannon Sharpe Got Into It Over Deshaun Watson Contract

A closeup of Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson.EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 15: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans looks on during a timeout in the first quarter against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 15, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

Deshaun Watson signed a big new deal with the Houston Texans today, which will pay out $156 million in new money, extending him four years beyond his existing rookie deal. The former Clemson star will reportedly cash in with $74 million in guaranteed money.

It is a big deal, and one with serious advantages for Watson. In 2025, when it is set to expire, he’ll still be just 29 years old, smack dab in the middle of his prime. He should be able to cash in on at least one more big contract, for even more money assuming the salary cap rises over the next six years. That is an advantage that even Patrick Mahomes, whose record contract totally changed the market, may not have.

Not everyone thinks this is a game changing deal though. FS1’s Shannon Sharpe doesn’t think it is as huge a contract as many as saying, because it is added on to the backend of his rookie deal, with two years set to go.

“I’m happy for Deshaun, but let’s provide context,” Sharpe tweeted after the news broke. “With 2 yrs left on original contract, plus the 4 yrs ext. That’s less than 180 mil over 6 yrs. How gr8 of a deal is this actually?”

That drew the ire of another NFL superstar, Jalen Ramsey, who didn’t think it was fair for Sharpe to negatively judge the deal.

Sharpe clapped back at Ramsey, calling out the often-boisterous Los Angeles Rams star cornerback.

Ramsey isn’t alone in feeling that Sharpe was out of line. Casey Hayward, a Los Angeles Chargers standout cornerback, wants more credit given to agent David Mulugheta for the deal he got.

Sharpe may have a point that the deal isn’t quite the $40 million per year that some may think, when you take into account the 2020 and 2021 years remaining, but it is still a ton of money for a young quarterback, who has a ton of opportunity to make a fortune on the rest of his football career.

Deshaun Watson seems pretty thrilled with it and that’s what is important.

