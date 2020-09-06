Jalen Ramsey, Shannon Sharpe Got Into It Over Deshaun Watson Contract

Deshaun Watson signed a big new deal with the Houston Texans today, which will pay out $156 million in new money, extending him four years beyond his existing rookie deal. The former Clemson star will reportedly cash in with $74 million in guaranteed money.

It is a big deal, and one with serious advantages for Watson. In 2025, when it is set to expire, he’ll still be just 29 years old, smack dab in the middle of his prime. He should be able to cash in on at least one more big contract, for even more money assuming the salary cap rises over the next six years. That is an advantage that even Patrick Mahomes, whose record contract totally changed the market, may not have.

Not everyone thinks this is a game changing deal though. FS1’s Shannon Sharpe doesn’t think it is as huge a contract as many as saying, because it is added on to the backend of his rookie deal, with two years set to go.

“I’m happy for Deshaun, but let’s provide context,” Sharpe tweeted after the news broke. “With 2 yrs left on original contract, plus the 4 yrs ext. That’s less than 180 mil over 6 yrs. How gr8 of a deal is this actually?”

That drew the ire of another NFL superstar, Jalen Ramsey, who didn’t think it was fair for Sharpe to negatively judge the deal.

Woah woah.. after you get confirmation of how great of a deal this is, please send your apologies to @DavidMulugheta & @deshaunwatson .. or you have time to delete this dumb shid! Stop pocket watching anyways & just be happy for the man getting his blessings!.. it’s all Love — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) September 5, 2020

Sharpe clapped back at Ramsey, calling out the often-boisterous Los Angeles Rams star cornerback.

I’m not going bck and forth with guys that talk about how gr8 they are and haven’t won ish. I stand firmly behind my comments. Stay healthy have gr8 season. ✌🏾 https://t.co/Kq42q4BWcb — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) September 5, 2020

Ramsey isn’t alone in feeling that Sharpe was out of line. Casey Hayward, a Los Angeles Chargers standout cornerback, wants more credit given to agent David Mulugheta for the deal he got.

You just talking just to talk I see. Can’t erase the 2 years left on His deal. Only control the new money @DavidMulugheta the 🐐 for a reason. Positive vibes only!!! — Casey Hayward (@show_case29) September 5, 2020

Sharpe may have a point that the deal isn’t quite the $40 million per year that some may think, when you take into account the 2020 and 2021 years remaining, but it is still a ton of money for a young quarterback, who has a ton of opportunity to make a fortune on the rest of his football career.

Deshaun Watson seems pretty thrilled with it and that’s what is important.

