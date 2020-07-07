Deshaun Watson Shares Honest Reaction To DeAndre Hopkins Trade

The Houston Texans made what was arguably the most-stunning move of the NFL offseason when they traded All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals.

Hopkins, one of the top two or three wide receivers in the NFL, was Deshaun Watson’s favorite target. The Texans decided to move on from the All-Pro wideout, though, trading him to Arizona in exchange for David Johnson and draft compensation.

Texans head coach Bill O’Brien has been heavily criticized for the move. Only time will tell if it was the right one.

Watson, who’s hoping to sign a blockbuster contract extension like Patrick Mahomes, has admitted that he was initially hurt by the trade.

“I definitely was hurt when we let Hop go,” Watson said on What’s In Your Glass? “That’s my brother. That’s my dog.”

One NFL analyst, meanwhile, believes Watson will actually be better without Hopkins.

“Removing DeAndre Hopkins out of the lineup will allow Deshaun Watson to be a better player and flourish,” NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks said on Fox Sports Radio. “He is a star ready to really pop. Watson will now be forced to use all of the pitches in his repertoire.”

That would be surprising to many, but perhaps that’s what O’Brien had in mind when he decided to trade Hopkins.

Houston is set to open the 2020 season on Thursday, Sept. 10 against the Kansas City Chiefs.