Deshaun Watson Has Message For People Criticizing Bill O’Brien

Bill O’Brien has been something of a punching bag at times during his head coaching tenure with the Houston Texans. He has a major supporter in his corner, in franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson, though.

The Texans have been competitive under O’Brien, with just one losing season in six years. He is 52-44 overall, with four playoff berths during his run. The post-season has been where he has run into real trouble.

O’Brien’s teams are just 2-4 in the playoffs, and have failed to get out of the Divisional Round in the AFC. The team’s scoring differential in those six games is a pretty dreadful -66.

That isn’t for a lack of work, Watson says. When asked about criticism of his head coach, he said O’Brien is “probably the hardest worker in this building, this organization.”

Deshaun Watson on Bill O'Brien: "I don't think that people understand the work ethic that he puts in, the time he puts in to watch film, trying to make sure this organization is at the top of its game … He's not going to stop until he's a champion. That's what I like about him" pic.twitter.com/COMQ2B7YAs — Rivers McCown (@riversmccown) September 3, 2020

After O’Brien, who recently assumed general manager duties as well, traded DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals—a move that was widely ripped in NFL circles—there was some speculation that Deshaun Watson could try and force his way out. If that is in the cards, Watson is hiding it pretty well.

Last month, it was reported that the franchise is looking to lock Watson in to a long term deal ahead of the start of the season. Time is running out for that to happen, but in any case, it sounds like he is happy to stay with the franchise for a while longer.

The team has already exercised his fifth-year option, which will pay him $17.5 million in 2021 if a new deal isn’t reached before then.

A new contract for Watson probably wouldn’t reach Patrick Mahomes territory, but it would be surprising if he didn’t clear every other deal besides Mahomes’ landmark contract reached this offseason.

Watson and the Houston Texans open the season against Mahomes and the Chiefs next Thursday, Sept. 10 in Kansas City.

