Former NFL Coach Has Blunt Message For Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson is reportedly unhappy in Houston.

The Texans quarterback reportedly wants out, as he’s frustrated with his lack of involvement in the team’s search for a new head coach and general manager.

Watson, 25, has been with the Texans since 2017. The team made the playoffs in 2019, but fell back in 2020, going 4-12. The AFC South franchise fired head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien earlier in the season.

Former NFL head coach Dick Vermeil doesn’t think Watson should be complaining about his lack of involvement in the coaching search, though.

“I think they change his diapers, OK?” Vermeil said when asked how the Texans should handle Watson’s unhappiness. “Nowhere in his contract does it say that he’s involved in making the decisions of who coaches or who leads the organization. … He’s a great NFL football player and always has been a great kid, but I think he just shuts his mouth and becomes a better football player and lead the football team and let the leaders of the organization lead him.”

Vermeil, 84, was the head coach of the Eagles, Rams and Chiefs. He won a Super Bowl and was the AP Coach of the Year in 1999.

The Texans, meanwhile, are still looking for a new head coach.