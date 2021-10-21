Report: Deshaun Watson Doesn’t Want To Play For 1 Trade Contender

With the NFL’s trade deadline less than two weeks away, the focus around the league remains trained on the situation brewing in Houston. Texans Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson has remained adamant about being traded, leaving the organization in a difficult position to start the year.

Trying to deal Watson only got more complicated when he was accused by over 20 women of committing sexual misconduct this summer. The 26-year-old now faces nearly two dozen civil lawsuits and there’s no clear end to his legal situation in sight.

Nevertheless, a handful of teams have reportedly negotiated with the Texans over the past few weeks. Those talks have only ramped up with the trade deadline just around the corner.

Watson has a no-trade clause in his current contract, so he effectively has veto power over and trade that the Texans might put together. Apparently, he’s ruled out one potentially interested team.

According to Texans reporter Aaron Wilson, Watson has made it clear that he does not want to play for the Philadelphia Eagles. General manager Howie Roseman has monitored the situation in Houston over the past few months, but has backed off as the quarterback continues to maintain that he doesn’t want to play in Philadelphia.

“At one point, Philadelphia was really aggressive in this, to the point where Howie Roseman had even contacted Deshaun’s legal team, he sent an investigator down here… He had done a lot of leg work on this. Eventually what he ascertained, and I reported this back in August and late July as well, was that Deshaun wouldn’t waive his no trade clause for the Eagles,” Wilson reiterated on “The Zach Gelb Show” on CBS Sports Radio.

“So Deshaun has power in this. He choose his own team. If he says no, then the trade is a no.”

.@AaronWilson_NFL says Howie Roseman at one point contacted Deshaun Watson’s legal team and even sent an investigator down to Houston but ultimately Watson doesn't want to play for the #Eagles. (@ZachGelb Show) pic.twitter.com/CVHwRfKiBt — CBS Sports Radio (@CBSSportsRadio) October 21, 2021

Wilson also reported that the Denver Broncos have backed off of Watson as well. That’s left the Miami Dolphins as the sole team committed to striking a deal with Houston.

John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reported earlier this week that a trade between the Dolphins and the Texans, involving Watson, was in the works and could happen in the near future. There’s still some logistics to work out, but the two teams have 12 days to figure them out.

The 2021 NFL trade deadline is set for Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 4 p.m. ET. By then, the league will know if Watson is staying put in Houston or on the move elsewhere.