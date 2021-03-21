1 Team Would Reportedly ‘Give Up Everything’ For Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson is currently in the middle of an off-the-field scandal, as more than 10 women have allegedly accused the Houston Texans quarterback of inappropriate conduct during massages.

The superstar NFL quarterback denies the allegations and his lawyer released a statement this week.

“I’m extremely proud to represent Deshaun Watson and wholly stand behind him against what we believe are meritless allegations,” Watson’s lawyer, Rusty Hardin, said. “However, we will wait to comment in detail until we’ve completed our review of the numerous, evolving allegations from Mr. Buzbee. We will responded next week and ask you to keep an open mind until we do so.”

On the field, Watson remains a potential trade piece. The Houston Texans star quarterback reportedly wants out.

According to a report out of Philadelphia, the Eagles would reportedly “give up everything” for Watson.

“A trade for any caliber of quarterback is possible, but nothing would move the needle like an exchange for Watson or the Seahawks’ Russell Wilson,” Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McClane wrote. “It would take a significant cost. Seattle reportedly turned down three first-round picks, a third rounder, and two players for the 31-year-old Wilson. Watson is five years younger and would presumably cost more. He reportedly wants out, and has a no-trade clause, but Houston has said it has no intentions of trading the quarterback. ‘Howie will give up everything he has for Watson,’ an NFL source familiar with the Eagles’ thinking said.

“The Eagles’ roster is thin, though, and Watson, as good as he played last season, couldn’t compensate for the rest of a Texans squad that finished 4-12. The Eagles have a high first-rounder this year, and potentially two first-rounders next year if Wentz hits certain playing time conditions.”

The Eagles have reportedly emerged as a potential dark-horse team for Watson, with Jalen Hurts being the likely starter at quarterback.

Philadelphia has also been linked to another veteran quarterback trade, though that one is much less exciting than Watson.