2 NFL Teams Are Reportedly Focused On Deshaun Watson

Trade speculation continues to swirl for Deshaun Watson.

The Houston Texans superstar quarterback is currently embroiled in an off-the-field controversy. More than 10 women have reportedly accused Watson of inappropriate behavior. Watson is being accused of sexual misconduct while receiving massages.

Watson denies the accusations and his lawyer released a statement.

“I’m extremely proud to represent Deshaun Watson and wholly stand behind him against what we believe are meritless allegations,” Watson’s lawyer, Rusty Hardin, said. “However, we will wait to comment in detail until we’ve completed our review of the numerous, evolving allegations from Mr. Buzbee. We will responded next week and ask you to keep an open mind until we do so.”

While this situation is obviously paramount, trade talks continue to swirl for Watson.

According to NFL insider Woody Paige, two teams are “focused fully” on trading for the Houston Texans quarterback.

The Panthers and the Eagles have focused fully on obtaining Watson. The 49ers, the Patriots and the Jets are other teams that might be curious. Paton says the Broncos will be involved in major NFL trades, and did reach out to the Lions in the bidding for Matt Stafford, but the GM remains silent on specifics, and leaks at the Broncos’ building have been plugged.

Watson has reportedly demanded a trade out of Houston, though, to this point, the Texans don’t appear to be interested in fulfilling that request.