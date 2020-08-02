Deshaun Watson Makes His Future NFL Plans Extremely Clear

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is next in line to receive a massive contract extension.

The former Clemson Tigers star likely won’t get the same kind of deal that the Chiefs gave Patrick Mahomes, but it should be a big one.

Watson, 24, has made it clear that he intends on staying in Houston for the rest of his career. He said he’s “locked in” on being a Texan.

“I’m here,” Watson told reporters this weekend. “I love the organization. I love the McNairs. I love the city. I love the fan base. I’m a Houston Texan. I’m locked in on being a Texan.”

Texans head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien addressed Watson’s future contract on Friday.

“We’re working hard,” O’Brien said on Friday. “We feel so strongly about him in this offense, in this organization. We want him here for a long time. We’d love to have Deshaun here.

“We’re not going to talk about contracts in the media. We’d love to have Deshaun here for a long time. He’s here. He’s excited, and we’re excited about the season.”

Watson was the No. 12 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He’s coming off back-to-back Pro Bowl appearances. The Texans begin the 2020 season on Thursday, Sept. 10 against Kansas City.