Look: Deshaun Watson, Girlfriend Attend Wedding Together

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has been very quiet ever since sexual misconduct allegations against him emerged in March. However, he was recently spotted at a wedding with his girlfriend Jilly Anais.

Watson shared a video of him dancing with Anais and two other people at a wedding that took place over the weekend.

This video didn’t include a caption and only lasted a few seconds. The reason it’s so notable though is because it’s one of the rare times we’ve seen Watson out in public.

With so much up in the air right now, Watson wouldn’t really be doing himself any favors by constantly going out in public. A private event like a wedding, however, allows him to go out without facing questions about the sexual misconduct allegations.

Here’s the video of Watson that’s been making the rounds on social media:

Vocês brigando sobre o destino do Deshaun Watson. O Deshaun Watson: pic.twitter.com/oQDjLB467z — Texans Brasil (@TexansBR) June 28, 2021

Watson recently posted a training video on Instagram, but that’s about the only thing he’s done in recent months.

Last season, Watson had 4,823 passing yards, 33 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He was the hottest name on the trade market prior to the off-field issues.

The odds of Watson being back on the field for Week 1 of the 2021 season are extremely low. After all, the NFL has not yet interviewed Watson to get his side to this story.