Deshaun Watson Has 1-Word Reaction To His Low NFL Ranking

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson in the first half against Kansas City.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 12: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans warms up prior to the AFC Divisional playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

CBS Sports analyst Pete Prisco published today his ranking of the NFL’s top 100 players heading into the 2020 season. At least one notable quarterback doesn’t appear to be happy with his ranking.

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson comes in at No. 62 overall. He’s behind seven other quarterbacks, including Dak Prescott, which many fans aren’t happy with.

“You wonder what he’d be like with more help in terms of an offensive line. He threw 26 touchdown passes and 12 picks last season, which isn’t great,” Prisco wrote of Watson’s ranking at No. 62.

Prescott, meanwhile, came in at No. 46. Other quarterbacks ranked ahead of Watson include Patrick Mahomes (No. 1 overall), Russell Wilson, Lamar Jackson, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees.

“He was outstanding in 2019, but now the pressure is on to do it again – especially if he’s playing under the franchise tag,” Prisco said of Prescott.

Watson, who threw for 3,852 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2019, had a one-word reaction to his ranking.

“Lol,” he wrote on Instagram.

If Watson needed any motivation heading into the 2020 season, he can take some from this list. Prisco believes there are seven NFL quarterbacks currently better than Watson. The former Clemson Tigers star will look to prove otherwise this fall.

You can view CBS’ full NFL top 100 players for 2020 rankings here.

