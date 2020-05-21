Deshaun Watson Has 1-Word Reaction To His Low NFL Ranking

CBS Sports analyst Pete Prisco published today his ranking of the NFL’s top 100 players heading into the 2020 season. At least one notable quarterback doesn’t appear to be happy with his ranking.

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson comes in at No. 62 overall. He’s behind seven other quarterbacks, including Dak Prescott, which many fans aren’t happy with.

“You wonder what he’d be like with more help in terms of an offensive line. He threw 26 touchdown passes and 12 picks last season, which isn’t great,” Prisco wrote of Watson’s ranking at No. 62.

Prescott, meanwhile, came in at No. 46. Other quarterbacks ranked ahead of Watson include Patrick Mahomes (No. 1 overall), Russell Wilson, Lamar Jackson, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees.

“He was outstanding in 2019, but now the pressure is on to do it again – especially if he’s playing under the franchise tag,” Prisco said of Prescott.

Watson, who threw for 3,852 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2019, had a one-word reaction to his ranking.

“Lol,” he wrote on Instagram.

Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, and Lamar Jackson all made the top 10 of @PriscoCBS list of #NFLTop100 players.@deshaunwatson is all the way down at No. 62 and he let us know about it on our @CBSSports Instagram page.@PatrickMahomes | @DangeRussWilson | @Lj_era8 pic.twitter.com/FmvA9tmPUu — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) May 20, 2020

If Watson needed any motivation heading into the 2020 season, he can take some from this list. Prisco believes there are seven NFL quarterbacks currently better than Watson. The former Clemson Tigers star will look to prove otherwise this fall.

You can view CBS’ full NFL top 100 players for 2020 rankings here.