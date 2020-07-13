Deshaun Watson Has Blunt Reaction To Madden NFL 21 Rating

The reaction to Madden NFL 21‘s quarterback ratings has been very mixed on social media. But while the 89 that Aaron Rodgers got has been garnering the loudest complaints, Deshaun Watson isn’t impressed with his own rating.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, the Houston Texans QB wrote a simple, blunt message directed at the Madden NFL handle. It was a pair of emojis: A facepalm and a laughing face.

Watson got an 86 in Madden NFL 21. While still good for the eighth-best among quarterbacks, he clearly feels he was robbed. He’s coming off his second straight Pro Bowl and playoff campaign as Houston’s starter, and is one of the fastest rising stars in the NFL.

This past year, Watson threw for 3,852 yards and 26 touchdowns while completing 67.3-percent of his passes. On the ground he added another 413 yards and seven touchdowns.

It’s pretty hard to figure out how EA evaluates the exact numbers that they give to players, but Watson’s ranking based on the numbers seems pretty fair.

There is a strong case to be made that he’s currently a top 10 quarterback. But it’s much harder to argue him being in the top five. He’s behind Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson and Lamar Jackson right now to be sure.

But the case can be made that he isn’t quite at the level of veterans like Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers or Matt Ryan yet.

Did Deshaun Watson get a bad rating in Madden NFL 21?