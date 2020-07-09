Deshaun Watson Has Blunt Reaction To NFL Jersey Swap Rule

The NFL is adopting a new rule for the 2020 season, as jersey swaps between players will not be allowed this fall. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero broke the news, which has since then stirred up an interesting conversation on Twitter.

Jersey swaps have become a postgame tradition in the NFL. It’s a sign of respect between competitors, especially after a long, hard-fought game.

As you’d expect, the majority of responses to this jersey swap rule are very negative. In fact, one of the brightest stars in the league went out of his way to criticize the new rule on social media.

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson immediately reacted to the news on Twitter, posting “that’s DAMN SILLY bro.”

thats DAMN SILLY bro.. 🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/QDOwn2G3bc — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) July 9, 2020

Watson isn’t the only NFL superstar to share his thoughts on this rule.

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman put the league on blast, tweeting “This is a perfect example of NFL thinking in a nutshell. Players can go engage in a full contact game and do it safely. However, it is deemed unsafe for them to exchange jerseys after said game.”

Perhaps the league will revisit this rule after seeing all this backlash from the players.

It’s also worth noting that Sherman and Watson are right. Why should players be prohibited from swapping jerseys, yet be allowed to tackle each other for 60 minutes?