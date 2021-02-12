Deshaun Watson Sends Message To J.J. Watt After Release From Texans

On Friday, the J.J. Watt era for the Houston Texans came to an end. The franchise granted his request and released him before the start of the new league year.

Watt, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, had a heartfelt message for his fans immediately following the bombshell report.

“I have sat down with the McNair family and I have asked them for my release and we have mutually agreed to part ways at this time,” Watt said in a video. “I came here 10 years ago as a kid from Wisconsin who’d never really been to Texas before. And now I can’t imagine my life without Texas in it. The way that you guys have treated me, besides draft night. I mean, you guys booed me on draft night. But every day after that, you treated me like family. And I truly feel like you’re my family.”

Not only will the fans in Houston miss watching Watt on a weekly basis, Deshaun Watson will clearly miss his former teammate.

Watson, who has his own issues to figure out with the Texans, had nothing but kind words to share about Watt this morning.

“Salute to one of the Greatest of All Time JJ Watt I appreciate you for all the work you put in and more importantly the person you are. Any team in the league will be better the day you out on their jersey! 1OVE my brother! MORE Glory,” Watson wrote on Twitter.

Salute to one of the Greatest of All Time @JJWatt I appreciate you for all the work you put in and more importantly the person you are. Any team in the league will be better the day you out on their jersey! 1OVE my brother! MORE Glory 🙏🏾 — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) February 12, 2021

Now that Houston has taken care of business regarding Watt’s future, the focus quickly shifts over to Watson.

It’s no secret that Watson wants out of Houston. Whether his wish will be granted is another story, though.