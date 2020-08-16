Houston Texans Insider Has Big Update On Deshaun Watson Contract Negotiations

It has been a big year for NFL quarterback contracts, headlined by the mammoth deal signed by Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes. Houston Texans signal caller Deshaun Watson could be the next one up.

The 24-year old probably isn’t looking at quite the same kind of marketing-exploding deal that Mahomes got it. Still, he has proven himself as one of the most exciting young quarterbacks in the NFL. Those types of players are handsomely paid when they approach free agency.

“I’m here,” Watson told reporters earlier this month, when asked about his long term plans with the franchise, citing his relationship with Janice McNair and the city. “I love the organization. I love the McNairs. I love the city. I love the fan base. I’m a Houston Texan. I’m locked in on being a Texan.”

According to Houston Chronicle NFL insider John McClain, the two sides are closing in on a new deal. He says the intention is to have one done by the start of the season in September. We’re just weeks away from things to kick off.

The Texans are hoping to sign Deshaun Watson and ILB Zach Cunningham to extensions before the season begins. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) August 15, 2020

Deshaun Watson is set to enter the final year of his rookie deal, though the team has already exercised the fifth-year option on his deal, which would pay him over $17.5 million in 2021. He stands to make much more than that with whatever this new contract looks like.

Spotrac projects his value on the open market at five years, and just under $198 million total. That would put him at $39.5 million per year, only below Patrick Mahomes in annual money.

The two young star quarterbacks will open the season against one another. The Houston Texans are scheduled to travel to face the Kansas City Chiefs for a Week 1 game on Sept. 10. By the time we get there, it may be a showdown of the two highest-paid players in the NFL.