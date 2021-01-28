Report: Texans Reached Out To Deshaun Watson About Coaching Hire

The Houston Texans went pretty far off of the expected course on Wednesday night, making something of a surprising hire. David Culley, a longtime NFL assistant who has been the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach for the Baltimore Ravens since 2019. If that move impresses Deshaun Watson, it will be a huge win for the Texans before he coaches a game.

Culley, whose coaching career began back in 1979, has been an NFL assistant since 1994. He has stints with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, and most recently, the Ravens. At 65, he lands his first head coaching job.

Watson was obviously on the minds of the Texans when they made this move. According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the team reached out to the young star quarterback, who may reportedly request a trade, to inform him of the hire. This is a far different approach from the hire of general manager Nick Caserio, which Watson reportedly found out about on social media.

“The next big task for Culley in his first head-coaching job: connecting with Watson as soon as possible to attempt to build a relationship and initiate a potential reconciliation with the fourth-year quarterback,” Wilson writes. “Watson is upset with Texans chairman and chief operating officer Cal McNair for a lack of input into the hiring process after being assured that he would have input and has lost confidence in the direction of the franchise, which skidded to 4-12 last season despite him leading the NFL in passing yards.”

Over the last two seasons, Culley has worked with Lamar Jackson, helping Greg Roman and John Harbaugh develop one of the NFL’s most unique offenses, catered to the 2019 MVP’s particular skill set. He was on Andy Reid’s first Chiefs staff in 2013, and coached under the eventual Super Bowl winner for four seasons.

It’s a solid background for a coach tasked with putting a young star quarterback in a position to win. Of course, it may be too late as well, if Deshaun Watson thinks too much damage has been done by Houston Texans ownership.

There’s no bigger potential trade piece in the NFL than the 25-year old three-time Pro Bowler. We’ll see if David Culley can salvage things here, or if he’ll have to oversee a true rebuild if the team trades him.

Update: Well, Culley may have a rookie quarterback to work with after all…

Deshaun Watson officially has requested a trade from the Houston Texans, per league sources. He actually did it weeks ago. Their new head-coaching hire, David Culley, has not and will not alter Watson’s thinking. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 28, 2021

We’ll have more on the Deshaun Watson situation as we learn it.