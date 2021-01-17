NFL World Reacts To Latest Deshaun Watson News

The NFL world is buzzing over the latest report from ESPN insider Adam Schefter on the future of Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

There’s been a lot of speculation about Watson as of late. Watson is rumored to have requested a trade out of Houston, though he obviously remains on the roster. The star quarterback’s future with the franchise could be hanging in the balance because of the head coach and general manager search.

Schefter dropped the latest report on Watson on Sunday afternoon.

“There is a growing sense from people in and around the Texans’ organization that Deshaun Watson has played his last snap for the team. It’s early in the off-season, there’s a lot of time left, but Watson’s feelings cannot and should not be underestimated,” he reported.

Where will Watson play in 2021?

The NFL world is now coming at this report with various suggestions for Watson’s 2021 team. One team seems to make the most sense, though: Miami.

The Dolphins are reportedly a preferred landing spot for Watson and Miami is armed with a young quarterback in Tua and several good NFL Draft picks.

Not everyone is down with Miami, though.

Other teams – Chicago, Washington, etc. – are also being mentioned for Watson.

Betting odds for Watson’s 2021 team were released on Saturday. The Houston Texans are still the favorite, though the Miami Dolphins are in second. The 49ers, Patriots and Jets round out the top five.

Where do you see Watson playing in 2021?