First-year Houston Texans head coach David Culley inherited one of the trickiest situations in the NFL when he was hired, with star quarterback Deshaun Watson demanding a trade from the franchise. That situation has only grown more precarious, as more than 20 women have com forward to accuse Watson of a range of alleged sexual improprieties.

Obviously, the accusations against Watson are the major issue here. The seriousness and breadth of the allegations may be enough to derail his NFL career. In the immediate future, of course, it casts major doubts on the Houston Texans’ quarterback situation.

The draft pick-strapped Texans used their first pick, which didn’t come until the third round, on a quarterback: Stanford’s Davis Mills. The team has also acquired veteran Tyrod Taylor, who feels like a clear stopgap for the team in case Watson can’t play this year.

During a press conference today, Culley was asked if the team expected to have Deshaun Watson present for OTAs or camp this summer. He made it very clear that the team is not speaking about their star quarterback at this time.

“We have nothing to say about that situation at this time,” Culley said. “Cal (McNair, Texans owner) and ownership a few weeks back indicated about how our organization feels about the situation.

“I think when Nick (Caserio, GM) was on not long ago, he mentioned that the legal process is in effect right now, and we’re going to respect that and go from there… I have nothing to say about that at this time.”

In the statement from McNair that David Culley referenced, the team owner says that the Texans are fully cooperating both with the NFL and local authorities on the DeShaun Watson investigations.

“While we await the conclusion of these investigations, we express our strong stance against any form of sexual assault,” said McNair. “Our family and the entire Houston Texans organization are deeply troubled by any form of abuse and we condemn this type of behavior. We will continue to commit resources to help prevent abusive behaviors from occurring in the community and ensure respect for all.

While the Watson legal battle has taken significant twists and turns just about every week since it began, with each of them it seems a bit more likely that the Houston Texans will have to go in another direction at the quarterback position this fall.