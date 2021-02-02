Report: Deshaun Watson Is Willing To Take A Drastic Measure

Deshaun Watson is reportedly willing to take a pretty drastic measure to get himself out of Houston.

The star Texans quarterback has reportedly requested a trade out of Houston. However, the AFC South franchise has yet to trade Watson and it remains to be seen if they’ll give in to his request.

Watson is reportedly willing to take a drastic step in order to get himself out of Houston, according to NBC Sports NFL analyst Chris Simms.

“I’ve been led to believe this—that there’s no way that Deshaun Watson will play for the Houston Texans again,” Simms said on PFT Live on Monday. “I have been told by somebody that I trust that says ‘Deshaun Watson will not play for the Houston Texans ever again, and he’s willing to sit out football for the year if he has to.’ That’s where I’ve been led to understand this situation and where it’s at right now, and like I said, it’s someone that I trust very much.”

Sitting out an entire season is an extremely drastic step and something you rarely see in professional sports.

But perhaps Watson feels that might be what it takes to get himself out of Houston.

Texans GM Nick Caserio has made it clear that the franchise does not want to trade Watson.

“Organizationally, we want to reiterate our commitment to Deshaun Watson,” Caserio said. “We have zero interest in trading the player.”