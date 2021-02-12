Deshaun Watson Reportedly “Intrigued” By 2 NFL Teams

It’s still unclear at this time if the Houston Texans will actually trade Deshaun Watson. If they do grant his wish, there are at least two teams he’d be interested in going to.

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler had some rather important news to share this Friday morning regarding Watson. He revealed that Denver and San Francisco are on the Pro Bowl quarterback’s list of teams that he’s “intrigued” with.

“Deshaun Watson has a list of teams he’s ‘intrigued by.’ He’s not pigeonholing, but he’s got a list,” Fowler said on ESPN’s Get Up. “I didn’t get all the teams, but I was told that the Denver Broncos, San Francisco 49ers are two of them.”

Fowler also debunked a narrative floating around about Watson potentially going to the New York Jets during his time on the show.

“I also asked a source about Jets and Dolphins because they have the most draft capital over the next two years. I was told the Jets, ‘eh probably not.’ Maybe more so the Dolphins.”

.@JFowlerESPN from a source: "Deshaun Watson has a list of teams he's 'intrigued by' … I didn't get all the teams, but I was told that the Denver Broncos, San Francisco 49ers are two of them. … I was told the Jets, 'eh probably not.'" pic.twitter.com/8YOmTbF3zw — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 12, 2021

Earlier this week, a report emerged stating that San Francisco was “very interested” in a blockbuster trade for a star quarterback. Watson certainly fits that description, albeit Houston may not budge on a deal.

The 49ers would be an interesting fit for Watson, especially since Kyle Shanahan has shown in the past he can coach a high-flying offense with way less talented quarterbacks.

It’s highly unlikely this is the last time we hear about Watson’s potential landing spots. That being said, it sounds like the Broncos and 49ers are currently toward the top of the wishlist.