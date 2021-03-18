NFL Confirms Investigation Into Deshaun Watson Allegations

The allegations against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson continue to mount. Days after the first allegations came to light, courtesy of Houston-area attorney Tony Buzbee, there are now nine women accusing the star quarterback of various sexual improprieties, with the potential of more coming to light.

As more accusers have come forward, the details have gotten progressively worse. In the third lawsuit filed against Watson, a masseuse contacted by Watson on social media claims that the Texans star “got more aggressive” and “coerced her to move her mouth toward his penis, forcing her to perform oral sex on him” during their encounter.

In an Instagram post this afternoon, Buzbee announced that his firm has been hired to represent nine women, and is speaking to others who claim to have had similar experiences. After the initial allegation, Watson posted a forceful response to the allegations, flatly denying them, and claiming that Buzbee made a “baseless six-figure settlement demand” before going public. The Houston Texans have also released multiple statements about monitoring the matter. The team is also in a sticky position with Watson, who has demanded a trade, something the Texans are reportedly loathe to do.

Now, the NFL has confirmed that it is investigating the matter. Watson is under review under the league’s personal conduct policy. The Texans have confirmed as much.

Amidst multiple civil suits against #Texans QB Deshaun Watson, the NFL confirms the matter is under review under the personal conduct policy. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 18, 2021

The latest #texans statement regarding Deshaun Watson. They will fully corporate with the NFL. pic.twitter.com/198IYEBuyB — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) March 18, 2021

NFL special counsel Lisa Friel reached out to Buzbee, per a letter briefly posted to the attorney’s Instagram page. It has since been taken down, though ProFootballTalk has some of what was said:

“I became aware of the lawsuits you filed yesterday, as well as the one you filed this morning, which contain various allegations of misconduct by Houston Texans player Deshaun Watson,” Friel wrote in the letter, which Buzbee posted on Instagram. “I am writing to let you know that the League has opened an investigation into these allegations and to request the cooperation of your clients in our investigation. Such cooperation would begin with engaging in Zoom interviews with myself and another League investigator at which, of course, you would be present. Please let me know at your earliest convenience if your clients are willing to assist us with our investigation of their allegations.”

We’ll have more as it comes out about this ever-evolving situation with Deshaun Watson.