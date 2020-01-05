The Spun

Deshaun Watson Is The Only QB In The Last 15 Years To Do This In Postseason

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 23: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans walks off the field after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 23, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Texans 32-30. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Deshaun Watson came up clutch in Saturday’s AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Bills. The Houston QB made an incredible play in overtime, spinning out of two Bills’ defenders, to set up the subsequent game-winning field goal.

This isn’t the first time Watson has delivered when it matters most. The Texans’ quarterback did the same during his collegiate career at Clemson. Watson’s heroics guided the Tigers to a national championship comeback victory over Alabama in 2017 – a game in which Clemson trailed by 14 points.

It takes a special player to ignore the scoreboard and lead consistent, methodical drives when trailing in a game. But Watson has a knack for doing just that.

The former Clemson and current Houston QB is “the only starting QB in the last 15 postseasons with a 14-point comeback win in college and the pros,” according to ESPN.

The Texans have a special player on their hands. When the lights shine the brightest, Watson rises to the occasion, puts the team on his back and heads to the promised land.

If Saturday night is a sign of things to come, Watson and the Texans have a bright future ahead. Houston now awaits the outcome of the Patriots-Titans contest – the Texans will discover their next playoff opponent following the conclusion of the game.


