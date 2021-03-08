NFL Fans React To Deshaun Watson-Kyler Murray Speculation

When J.J. Watt signed with the Arizona Cardinals in free agency, many joked that the Houston Texans should trade Deshaun Watson to the NFC West franchise, where he could join old teammates in Watt and DeAndre Hopkins.

What started as a joke on social media has turned into somewhat legitimate NFL discussion, though.

Longtime Houston Texans insider John McClain suggested a blockbuster Watson for Kyler Murray swap this week.

Pro Football Talk outlined the possibility on Sunday night.

It’s a move that instantly would make sense for the Texans and Watson. Houston would replace one franchise quarterback with another, and Watson would be reunited with DeAndre Hopkins and J.J. Watt, on a team that had twice the wins as the Texans in 2020. The Cardinals. however, would have to be willing to embrace Watson (and his contract) in place of Murray, the first overall pick in 2019 who has shown flashes of superstardom.

Pro Football Talk added that it would come down to Murray, who could always threaten to switch to professional baseball if he’s traded somewhere he doesn’t like. While that’s true, it seems pretty unlikely. Murray is 23 and can make a ton of money playing quarterback.

NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller shared that he’s heard the Watson for Murray suggestion from multiple people around the league.

Crazy enough—NOT the first time I've heard this mentioned from people around the NFL https://t.co/GP0PLP3Tl5 — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) March 7, 2021

NFL quarterback trades like this pretty much never happen, though we have seen a lot of movement at the position in recent years.

Perhaps another stunning trade is coming.